Prince Mihai Dimitrie Sturdza to be burried in Iasi, in his family's tomb

Mihai Dimitrie Sturdza

Prince Mihai Dimitrie Sturdza will be buried at the end of this week in Iasi, the participants in the funeral ceremony being asked to donate money to a non-governmental organisation, for charity purposes, instead of bringing flowers.

"Prince Mihai Dimitries Sturdza returns home. His last journey will be to Iasi, as he wished for. The people who will be able to come to Iasi to say goodbye to the Prince, during this very challenging time we are facing, will be able to do so on June 20, 2020, starting with 9.30 am, at the Saint Nicholas Princely Church (Sfantul Nicolae Domnesc), where the body of Prince Mihai D. Sturdza will be lying in state. The funeral ceremony will begin at 11.00 am. Mihai D. Sturdza will rest in his family's tomb in the Eternitatea cemetery," said the representatives of his family, in a press release.

The funerals will take place in special conditions, with social distancing to be respected and all the participants will have to wear protective masks.

Prince Sturdza died on April 25, 2020, in Paris, aged 85.

A historian by vocation, Mihai Dimitrie Sturdza is the author of an impressive body of work, covering fields such as heraldry, genealogy, the history of the noble families in South-East Europe, the international status of the Romanian Countries, the Romania-Russia relations, the history of culture. His studies and volume appeared in newspapers and at prestigious publishing houses in Paris, Munich, Bucharest and Iasi.

