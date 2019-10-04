Prince Radu: Without having a constitutional role, Royal Crown brings added value to democratic life

Prince Radu, who attended on Friday the 4th edition of the Bucharest Security Conference, stated that, even though the Royal Crown doesn't have a constitutional role, it brings added valued to the democratic life, bringing to mind in this respect the contribution of King Michael I to Romania's integration in NATO and the EU.

"Many persons have played an important role in the three decades of changes, which brought Romania from a country that was giving lessons of communism to a country that is at the forefront of the worthy nations of Europe and brings its contribution to NATO. A few years after the fall of communism, when Romania began to express its intention to join the European Union and NATO, King Michael was asked to represent the country at various important events. Why would a person without a constitutional role or any political power, without any performance in the political area should do that? The response lies exactly in the results that his tours had in the European countries. Probably then, just like now, in the beginning of the '90s, the democratic societies felt the need to have some sort of complementary leadership, outside the executive leadership, something to inspire nations, to give them hope that everything will change for the better," he showed within the conference organised by the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA).Prince Radu drew attention over the role that Pope Saint John Paul II played in the fall of communism, without having any political prerogatives. In this context, he highlighted the significant contribution brought by King Michael in terms of Romania's accession to NATO.He also mentioned the fact that in the UK, which currently is confronted with the Brexit prospect, the Queen represents "a vector of stability, confidence and hope."