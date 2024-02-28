Protesting taxi drivers in Bucharest go on hunger strike

The taxi drivers, members of the National Association of the Employers of Transport Operators in the Taxi Regime (ANPOTRT), will go on hunger strike, after the representatives of the Government asked for a month to analyze the legislative amendment requested by them, he declared, on Wednesday, for AGERPRES, the president of the organization, Remus Nedelcu.

"All those in the square, at this moment a large part of them are still in the Constitutiei Square, another part blocked the Victoriei Square, they will go on a hunger strike. We can't stop the people anymore. Many have started to cry of pain because they can no longer pay their car installments, they can no longer pay their leases, they no longer have money to take to their children home, literally," said Remus Nedelcu.

He mentioned that there are 500-600 cars left in Constitutiei Square and Victoriei Square and some on other boulevards. On Wednesday morning, around 1,200 taxis participated in the protest.

"The representative associations at the national level, with representatives from almost all the counties of the country, met a hostile Government, a Government of alternatives, of Uber and Bolt, of multinationals. It was not a Government of Romania, of the Romanians until the end, that we pay from our money, from our work," emphasized Remus Nedelcu.

According to him, they are currently standing on a powder keg, and the representatives of the association are standing among the taxi drivers to "calm them down" and so that the protest "does not turn into something else".

Asked how long the hunger strike could last, he stated that there is no estimate, but until the prime minister comes in front of the taxi drivers and tells them that in 3-5-7 working days he will issue the required ordinance, they will not give up. Remus Nedelcu said that, in the summer of last year, taxi drivers' requests included 38 points, and later they turned into only 5 points. Two weeks ago, one more point was given up and they reached 4 points.

According to a press release from the Meridian National Trade Union Confederation, the action aims to draw the attention of the Romanian Government, regarding the multiple requests submitted in the last seven months, in an attempt to modify Law 204/2019 (OG49/2019), which regulates alternative transport.