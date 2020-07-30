PSD Congress could take place on August 22/ Marcel Ciolacu: We've started internal procedures

PSD's acting chairman Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated that the party approves at its National Executive Committee (CExN) meeting the launch of the internal procedures for the congress, and that they could take place on August 22.

"Today we have started the internal procedures will take place at this congress. Moreover, the other day I sent an address to Minister Arafat and I am waiting for his answer, what are the conditions for organising this congress. It was normal to start the procedures," said Ciolacu, at the end of the PSD CExN meeting.He added that the date of August 22 had been taken into account for the organisation of this congress, but it remains to be seen if this will be possible.