PSD: Gov't should urgently make decisions to counteract drought

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) argues that the Government, in order to counteract drought, should declare a state of natural calamity, to grant vouches for seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and diesel fuel, and boost the investments in irrigation systems.

"Besides the measures proposed by the PSD for combating the pandemic effects, the Government should urgently make the following decisions to counteract drought: declaring a state of natural calamity, granting vouchers for seeds, pesticides, fertilizers and diesel fuel, credit line with state guarantees for farmers, filling all [irrigation] channels with water and suspending its payment, boosting investments for irrigation and anti-hail systems," a PSD message posted on the Facebook page on Friday shows.According to Social-Democrats, Romania is confronted with as severe drought in almost all agricultural areas, and "farmers are beginning to make 'crops rotation' in order to replace those damaged with new ones.""And on top of these, the PNL [the National Liberal Party] gives agricultural workers clearance to leave the country! Instead of keeping this work force, we are going the wrong lane against Germany, Spain or Italy, which, foreseeing the imminent food crisis, they are bringing workers from all over to produce them the food they will need," the PSD also conveyed.