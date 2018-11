The Social Democratic Party's (PSD) National Executive Committee (CExN) on Monday decided to dissolve the PSD Ilfov organisation, Social-Democrat sources told AGERPRES.

Capital District 6 Mayor Gabriel Mutu was designated interim chair of PSD Bucharest, the sources pointed out.

At the same time, Gabriela Firea announced during the CExN meeting her resignation as PSD deputy chairperson. Rodica Nassar was designated to replace her.

AGERPRES .