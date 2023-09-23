PSD leader Ciolacu: Vaslui County Council president Dumitru Buzatu expelled from PSD

The president of Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, has been expelled from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, announced on Saturday.

The decision was taken unanimously at the meeting of the party's National Political Bureau.

''Together with my colleagues we made three decisions - the exclusion of Mr. Dumitru Buzatu from PSD. The appointment as interim leader of the PSD Vaslui organization of the vice-president Dragos Benea," said Marcel Ciolacu.

Meanwhile, Tudor Buzatu, son of the president of the Vaslui CJ, resigned from his position as secretary of state at the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG), and Gabriela Cretu, former wife of the head of the Vaslui CJ, was suspended from the party.

''I have taken note of the resignation of Mr. Buzatu Tudor as secretary of state and I have also proposed to my colleagues the suspension of Mrs. Gabriela Cretu - senator - from PSD membership,'' Ciolacu said.

He admits that the indictment of Dumitru Buzatu for bribery affects the party.

''I did not expect this. (...) I am firmly convinced that it affects [the party, ed.n.]. Any act of corruption affects the image of any party. But I think the decision of the party, both that of my colleagues and mine, was the right one. (...) All decisions were made unanimously. I am glad that the state institutions are functioning completely independently. I am one of the people who have never commented on a magistrate's decision, especially in this case where it is as obvious as possible," said the PSD leader.

The president of Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, was detained on Saturday morning by prosecutors of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) Iasi.

The president of Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu (PSD), was caught in the act by anti-corruption prosecutors while he was receiving 1.25 million RON in bribes to favour a company to obtain a contract. Investigators found the money in the trunk of Dumitru Buzatu's car after he had received it in a restaurant.