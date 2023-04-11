PSD: MAE to start negotiations with Ukraine to temporarily suspend grain exports on Romanian market

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requested, on Tuesday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) to start negotiations for the implementation in Romania of the "Polish model" regarding Ukrainian grain exports to the European Union, a PSD press release sent to Agerpres reads.

"The PSD requests the Foreign Affairs Ministry to initiate diplomatic discussions with the Ukrainian authorities for the temporary suspension of grain exports on the Romanian market, according to the model implemented in Poland. Furthermore, the PSD believes that Romania must continue to stand with Ukraine and ensure the transit of grains from this country to third countries in the European Union and to the commercial routes of the Black Sea," the PSD says.

According to the source, the major difficulties encountered by Romanian farmers as a result of the facilitation of Ukrainian grain trade must be resolved through a constructive diplomatic dialogue between the two states.

"Romania's Agriculture Ministry is prepared to provide technical support to the MAE representatives in the diplomatic discussions with the Ukrainian side. At the same time, the PSD proposes that Romania supports within the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER) that Regulation No. 70 /2022 on the regime of customs duties for Ukrainian products to be enforced differentially at the Union level. Thus, the EU member states which ensure their internal consumption from their own production should only allow the transit of grain from Ukraine to the member states that cannot cover their needs consumption from own production. Such a measure would be truly fair both for Ukrainian farmers and for farmers from the EU member states," the Social-Democrats also say in the press release.AGERPRES