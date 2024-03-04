PSD MP Budai says motion theme not seriously treated

Social Democrat MP Marius Budai said on Monday that the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force [Forta Dreptei] did not treat seriously the theme of the simple motion they initiated against the Minister of Finance, namely the care for patients, inform Agerpres.

"Let's somehow believe that this motion is about caring for patients. It should be a serious issue, unfortunately it is not treated seriously in this motion or maybe those who treat it should have treated patients more seriously when they were in government. I think we should remind those who drafted this motion how they treated patients in the pandemic," Budai said in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies during the debate of the simple motion against the Minister of Finance.He said that the initiators of the simple motion against Marcel Bolos should be asked some questions.The USR and Right Force MPs tabled last Monday in the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against the Minister of Finance entitled "Minister Bolos - the inventor and guardian of the health tax must go."