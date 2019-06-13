PSD MPs who vote for censure motion risk being excluded from their organisations

The Social-Democrat MPs who will vote for the censure motion risk being excluded from the party by their organizations, PM Viorica Dancila, PSD interim chairperson, said on Thursday.

"Exclusion is not carried out by the leader of the party, they risk being excluded by the organizations they are part of. I am convinced that each mayor in the respective county has the project they came with in front of the citizens in the community they ran in. Many of these projects are related to the decisions that will be made in the Government of Romania and I am convinced that those who voted for them, those who supported them did not back them to stand against their own Government or projects at community or county level, and then they can face this situation (...) Everyone has to take responsibility for the way they vote for a motion before the electorate who supported him or her, before the organization that supported him/her at county level," said Viorica Dancila, at the end of PSD's CExN.