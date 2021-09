The Social Democratic Party (PSD) published, on Thursday, the text of the censure motion against the Citu Government.

The document, titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals! Down with the Citu Government!," claims that the only solution for Romania exiting the continuous political, economic and social crisis is for the Citu Government to renounce the country's leadership urgently.

"The Government of losers has impoverished Romania!," the motion says.