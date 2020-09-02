PSD requests resignation of Transport Minister after traffic accident involving him

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, resign his position after the vehicle in which he was in was involved, on Sunday, in a traffic accident, accusing the fact that the minister, "instead of building roads (...) is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights."

"Resign, Bode! Instead of building roads, the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights, until he hits head on the car of some tourists from Poland! For Bode, the law does not matter, nor does the safety of other participants in traffic. For Bode's boss, Ludovic Orban, it does not matter that the deed of the Transport Minister is in the sphere of the criminal! As long as Bode did not hit the supercar of some criminal, it's not a problem, he can remain!" shows a post on the Facebook page of the PSD.On the same topic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Wednesday, that the police must check the circumstances of the road accident in which the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, was involved.The Transport Ministry announced, on Sunday, that the vehicle in which the Transport Minister was traveling was involved in a road accident on DN7, near the locality of Draganul, Arges County."Yesterday, August 30, 2020, on the road back to Bucharest from Zalau, the vehicle in which minister Lucian Bode was traveling was involved, on DN 7, near the locality of Draganul, Arges County, in a road event. We mention that Minister Lucian Bode was not driving the car, but was a passenger. Following this event, minister Lucian Bode did not require medical attention, and other persons involved in the road event did not need to be admitted," the ministry representatives stated.