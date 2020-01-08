PSD: Romania should treat responsibly the tensions escalating in the Middle East

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) believes that Romania should treat responsibly the tensions escalating in the Middle East and reaffirm its commitments toward its partners in NATO and the U.S.

"Romania should assess its role in the region and within NATO, and, in this regard, the Social Democratic Party, which has decisively contributed to Romania's integration within the Euro-Atlantic alliance, reaffirms its support for any coherent consolidation demarche of our country's security," a PSD release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.According to the quoted source, the situation must be analysed with maximum seriousness and entails a strengthened effort from all the institutions with responsibilities in the area, "so that the international crisis doesn't turn into an economic crisis with internal effects."