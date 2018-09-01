 
     
PSD's Senator Andronescu: 10 August event to be handled with responsibility, we must change attitude towards Diaspora

The protest on 10 August in Bucharest "must be handled with all responsibility", said the Social democrat Senator Ecaterina Andronescu on Saturday, at the ruling party, PSD, reunion of the National Executive Committee (CExN).


She said that the social democrats should rule for both the ones who have voted them and the ones who haven't, as well as for the Romanians abroad.

"In vain one does things for the people and the people are dissatisfied and take to the streets. (...) In my opinion, the event of 10 August must be handled with all responsibility, and the investigation that has started must unfold with celerity. Why am I saying this? Because perhaps the answer to this investigation will be the point of reconciliation. We must admit, we must know the guilty, they must pay, if guilty," Andronescu asserted.

The PSD Senator also believes the party has to change attitude towards the Diaspora.

"Diaspora is the Romanians who had to flee from here and we, too, have a responsibility towards them. (...) Those who live abroad did not leave the country because they had a good life. They left the country because, let's say, they couldn't find what it is comfortable with their life and their occupation," Ecaterina Andronescu added.

