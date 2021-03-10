 
     
PSD tables simple motion "A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy"

PSD
PSD sigla

The Social Democrats submitted on Wednesday, in the Senate, the simple motion against the Minister of Economy, titled "A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy", according to AGERPRES.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Lucian Romascanu announced, in the Senate's plenary, the tabling of the simple motion.

"As per article 66 of the Senate Rules of Procedure, the undersigned, members of the Parliamentary Group of the Social Democratic Party, we submit a simple motion titled 'A Romania in agony with Nasui in the Economy', addressed to the Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui," Romascanu specified.

In fact, according to the PSD leader, Marcel Ciolacu, the decision to table a motion against the Minister of Economy was taken in the party's National Political Bureau. "The reasons - the blocking of measure 3, European funds, 478 million euros currently blocked due to the fact that the minister found it appropriate to assign himself an administrator account in the selection procedure of the companies," Ciolacu claimed.

