PSD to consider impeaching President Iohannis if USR joins it

First Deputy Chairman of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday that when the Save Romania Union (USR) joins President Klaus Iohannis' impeachment, the party's governing forums will discuss the matter and make a decision.

"I have seen talks on this matter for the last few weeks. It was not on the agenda of the National Political Council meeting today, but, of course, if Mr Ciolos comes up and discusses that himself, we can discuss why that should happen. Since we do not have a government, some would argue, it would probably be necessary not to have a president either. Let's wait and see Mr Ciolos. If Mr Ciolos brings up the matter and supports it we will call an emergency meeting of the National Political Council to clarify the point of view of PSD," Grindeanu told a news conference at the PSD headquarters when asked about his opinion on impeaching Iohannis.

He added that PSD will make a decision by looking at the pro-impeachment arguments on the table coming from the initiators of the approach, possibly the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) and USR, and the anti-impeachment ones, Agerpres informs.

"We have been telling you for seven years that Iohannis is not suitable to lead Romania; we, PSD. A majority of Romanians decided the contrary, both in 2014 and in 2019. You are now asking us - those who have been telling you for seven years that he is unsuitable - to look like we would be agreeing. We want to weigh this approach very well, because we did two more moves like that - in 2007 and 2012 - and they were not successful. What I am trying to say now is that if and when USR joins the approach initiated by others, it will certainly be a subject for talks," said Grindeanu.