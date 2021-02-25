PSD's Ciolacu discusses with representatives of NGOs in environment to support some drafts in Parliament

Chairman of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday had a meeting with representatives of NGOs operating in the environment field, during which they discussed the legislative projects that PSD MPs and mayors can support in the context of the "GreenDeal" and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

According to a press release of the PSD, during the discussions, the leader of the Social Democrats stated that the PSD MPs will support the adoption "as soon as possible" in Parliament of the "draft that regulates urban protected natural areas," but also "the initiative that ensures better protection and administration of the green spaces within the urban areas."

The same source states that Greenpeace, ActiveWatch, the Romanian Landscape Association and the Association for a Sustainable Organised Society (SOS) have projects that improve Romanian legislation, which facilitates citizens' access to environmental information, but also forestry campaigns.The discussion took place in the context of PSD's reorientation towards a relationship of dialogue and collaboration with non-governmental organizations, the press release also states.