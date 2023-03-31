PSD's Ciolacu: I hope with all my heart we meet milestone on special pensions in due time

Social Democratic Party (PSD) president Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday, in a press conference, that he hopes "with all his heart" that the milestone in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) on special pensions be fulfilled in a timely manner.

He was asked if it is true that the representatives of the European Commission do not fully agree with the form of the special pensions bill as voted in the Senate.

"I understood the same thing, but I don't know where. Where did you understand this? (...) I didn't allow myself [to speak with the representatives of the European Commission on this subject]. Instead, I know that there are debates in the Chamber of Deputies. We will modify and discuss with the Commission, so that we meet the milestone. We have not spoken with the Commission. We have a relevant minister, the minister of Investments and European Projects, who negotiates with the Commission. It is not Ciolacu from the Chamber that negotiate whatever comes to mind to negotiate. We are waiting for the negotiations, we have a form passed through a chamber, I am firmly convinced that minister Budai continues to collect opinions from the ministers. In the Chamber of Deputies we start debates and I hope with all my heart that we will meet the milestone in due time," answered Marcel Ciolacu.

He added that a "correct approach" in the PNRR would have been to adopt, as a package, the wage law, the pension law and the special pension law, "so that you have an overall picture".AGERPRES