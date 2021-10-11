PSD's Ciolacu informs president there can be no question of minority government without substantial majority in Parliament

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) communicated to President Klaus Iohannis on Monday, at the Cotroceni (Presidential Palace) consultations that without a substantial majority in Parliament "there can be no question of minority government," said party leader Marcel Ciolacu, who added that from the point of view of the Social Democrats "a majority will be created for early elections".

"I was at Cotroceni today and I told the president that without a consistent majority in Parliament, there can be no question of minority government, be it of any political party," Marcel Ciolacu said, after consultations with the head of state.

He pointed out that Romania is in a social, economic crisis and a deep health crisis.

"Without a consistent majority, Romania cannot overcome this crisis. Either a majority is created for a possible government, or a majority will be created for early elections. From our point of view, of PSD, a majority will be created for early elections. We do not believe that it will be possible to outline a majority for a stable government at this time," Ciolacu said.

According to him, the Social Democrats also assured the country's president that Romanians will not be abandoned until a solution is found.

"Everything that a dismissed government does not do will be taken over by the Romanian Parliament, and the PSD parliamentarians, the largest parliamentary group, will work 24 hours a day from now on. We have already filed for the capping energy and gas prices in the Standing Bureaus, both in the Senate and in the Chamber. We hope that this week, at the latest next week, the law will go for promulgation. Likewise, we will address all the requests coming from the Government to overcome this pandemic, both for the health crisis, and also for the economic one. This winter will be one of the hardest we have faced. We all know, through political decisions, where we are at. By freezing all incomes and with these price rises, the Romanians will not be able to cope in the next period," Marcel Ciolacu maintained, Agerpres informs.