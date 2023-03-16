PSD's Ciolacu: No imminent danger for Romania to be drawn in conflict with Russia

Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that there is no imminent danger for Romania to be drawn into a conflict with Russia or a direct involvement in Ukraine.

Ciolacu was asked on DIGI 24 private television broadcaster how dangerous the incident with the US drone shot down over the Black Sea is.

"First of all for Romania there is no danger and anyway we would analyse, with any specialist, for Romania there is no imminent danger in this period of being drawn into a conflict with Russia or a direct involvement in Ukraine. Instead, Romania is part of NATO and together with the allied forces of the strategic partnership with the United States we are helping Ukraine as much as we can in this totally unfair and unjust war," said the PSD Chairman.

He added that it is out of the question for Romania to leave NATO and be neutral.

"In such moments we see how important Romania's membership in the European Union and NATO is. It is out of the question (for Romania to leave NATO - editor's note). There are voices, I have seen that there are pro-Russian parties in Bulgaria, such things happen in crisis situations," Ciolacu said.