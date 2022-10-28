PSD's Ciolacu: Price for energy must be regulated; we need solid package for vulnerable persons

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Thursday stated, in Craiova, that the energy price must be regulated, so that there will be one single price, and the governors must come up with a solid package for vulnerable householders, so that they can survive the winter, told Agerpres.

"I believe, as I said before, that energy and the price for energy must be regulated, we need to have one single price. For vulnerable householders, we must come up with a solid package to overcome this winter and this period of energy crisis, where again it is not our fault that someone signed to close certain production capacities. It is not our fault that certain measures were not taken at the right time or, when prices were liberalized, Romanians were told that they would see the price goes down. Look, it didn't go down, it went up," said Ciolacu.

He pointed thus to the moment when the Minister of Labour, Marius Budai, first announced the increase in pensions.

At the same time, Ciolacu stated that the PSD will never allow the Isalnita Thermal Power Plant to close and end up as scrap metal.

"I saw that there are all kinds of plans to switch to gas or photovoltaic generation. Very good, that's a very good thing. I saw instead this morning that in Germany a wind farm built in 2001 is now underway of dismantling, precisely to expand the exploitation of the lignite mine in the area. I don't know how good or bad the people in Germany are doing, but that means being dynamic, that means knowing what is happening in your country, that means having leaders who I make decisions in real time, I don't make decisions based on slogans or what someone else asks us to do," said the PSD president.

On the other hand, he referred to the law initiated by PSD that allows the construction of small hydropower plants in protected areas, which USR (Save Romania Union) challenged with CCR (Constitutional Court of Romania).