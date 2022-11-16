PSD's Ciolacu: Romania is one step closer to Schengen

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu underscored on Wednesday that Romania is one step closer to Schengen and the European Commission confirmed that our country "has done its homework and meets all the requirements for the accession."

"Romania is one step closer to Schengen! The European Commission confirmed today that our country has done its homework and meets all the requirements for the accession to Schengen. It is a paradigm shift. For the first time, the voice of those who support Romania was heard abroad more than that of those who constantly denigrate it, by playing some very small political games. All the people in-charge of the Romanian state understood the importance of the moment and acted with one voice. I also have a personal joy because, politically, we succeeded in making the European Social Democrats group the only one in the European Parliament that voted unanimously for Romania's accession to the Schengen area. I am convinced that our European political family will be with us until the end," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

He also invited the representatives of other political parties to "leave chattering" and do something for their country, at least in the 12th hour.

"For instance, to convince their colleagues of the political family they are part of to vote in favour of Romania's accession to Schengen," he pointed out.

The European Commission asked the EU Council to make the necessary decision, without any further delay, to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to fully participate in the Schengen area.