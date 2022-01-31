PSD's Ciolacu: We've discussed optimising PNRR from outset; EC does not cap pensions

National chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that pensions are not capped by the European Commission, adding that he will discuss with specialists, including contributions to Pillar 2 pensions, Agerpres reports.

"We have a commitment to pensions and I think we will discuss that within the [ruling] coalition. (...) They are not capped. First of all, we have been talking from the beginning, since the formation of this coalition, about optimising the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Secondly, the European Commission does not set a cap on pensions. We'll talk to specialists and see. There is a contribution to Pillar 2 that remains, we have nothing against it, but it should not be caught in that percentage. So, there are technical solutions," the PSD leader said at the party's headquarters.As for energy prices, he says it is an "artificial crisis"."(...) There is an artificial crisis. Production prices have not increased for electricity or natural gas. It is normal to step in if there is this dysfunction between demand and the market," Ciolacu explained.Asked what the cap might be, the PSD leader said: "We will see. We will come up on April 1. (...) We have six months and three years and I have seen France did it for a year. If other European states have resorted to capping, I think it is not a problem for Romania to follow suit.