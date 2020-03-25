PSD's Ciolacu:All PSD MPs to donate 50pct of their entitlements for the purchase of medical equipment

Interim Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu has stated on Wednesday that all the Social-Democrat MPs decided to donate 50 percent of their entitlements in order to support the urgent acquisition of medical equipment of maximum necessity.

"I am glad that all my colleagues have understood that in this period we should stand in solidarity. All the PSD MPs have decided to donate 50 percent of their entitlements in order to support the urgent purchase of medical equipment of maximum necessity," Ciolacu announced in a video message posted on his Facebook page, after the meeting of the PSD's National Executive Committee, which was carried out in a videoconference system.He added that he also discussed with all his colleagues in the country about the measures which the local authorities can implement and about the problems they are confronted with."The only help which the Government has granted in the majority of counties came down to 50 protective suits and around 100-200 masks for doctors, the necessary for one day, and most hospitals don't have tests for coronavirus," the PSD interim leader argued.