PSD's Firea: Romanians want to see serious people at work, who do what they say

Romanians want to see serious people at work, who do what they say, the Bucharest general mayor Gabriela Firea, also a Social-Democrats' Vice President, said on Wednesday night for the private broadcaster Romania TV.

Her answer came from the statement, during the same day, by the Acting president of the PSD (Social Democratic Party, opposition), Marcel Ciolacu, who said that at the moment Gabriela Firea is "the best candidate of the Social Democrats in the presidential elections", answering a question from a journalist.

"I believe that Mr. Ciolacu just wanted to answer that question which, indeed, could also be a challenge, especially at this time when we are talking about political alliances, with a view to presenting in maximum form in front of citizens in local elections. The other parties too select their candidates that they consider the most suitable, they conclude the alliances they consider to be winners, and it is normal for us to do the same in our area of political interests," Gabriela Firea said.

"Basically, Mr. Ciolacu did not want to remain in debt to Mr Ponta's (Pro Romania party leader, former SocDem premier, ed. n.) statement and to enter the presidential race four and a half years before. I saw that even Mr. Ponta didn't overlook this and he gave a reply. Without posing as the person who shares justice and truth, from my point of view I think we must now do what Romanians expect - and that is to prove a lot of seriousness, to prove that our words turn into facts. (...) I can take it that I'm well past this health crisis. (...) These are the activities Romanians expect from us., not just those in Bucharest, and I think the time of the political duel, which is savory, frothy, has passed, but everything must have a limit. The joke is a joke, but the Romanians want to see serious people at work and when they say something, that something happens. On this line I would go in the next period," added the Capital's mayor.

The PSD Vice President also noted that, for years, a center-left candidate has not been among the preferences of the electorate.

"On the other hand, Mr. Ponta tried this chance, he was on the brink of gain, and for our formation was then indeed an unexpected failure because, from the position of prime minister, and a good prime minister, with results, it was somewhat normal to enter the highest office in the state. (...) It's ultimately an assessment that Romanians make for personal reasons. (...) It seems that at that time the Romanians considered that Mr. Ponta was suitable for the office of Prime Minister, but they had another support for the position of President of Romania. Romanians are well-informed people, I think they make very accurate evaluations in relation to politicians, so we should not underestimate them," said the Bucharest General Mayor.