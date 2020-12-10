Rabbi Wasserman: May Hanukkah 2021/5781 bring peace, joy for Romanian, Jewish people

The Hanukkah celebration, which starts on Thursday evening, represents the victory of light over darkness, the Rabbi of the Jewish Community of Romanian Origins, Josef Wasserman, said in a message delivered on this occasion, in which he wished the Romanian and Jewish people peace, health and joy, according to AGERPRES.

"In honouring the National Day of Romania and on the occasion of the Jewish people's Hanukkah celebration, which is a celebration of light, I want to congratulate the Romanian people and wish it good luck, happy holidays, on my behalf and my parishioners', with the hope that the Romanian people and Romania will manage to progress in every field, daily, the same as the system of scholar Hillel, for which we, the Jews, light a candle on every Hanukkah night, and the light grows and enlightens more and more. Let's pray so that the Hanukkah 2021/5781 bring this country and the entire world peace, joy and health to the Romanian and Jewish people. I also wish the Romanian people, from the holy city of Jerusalem, "Merry Christmas!," Rabbi Josef Wasserman told AGERPRES, as head of the Foundation for the Promotion and Development of Romanian Judaism.