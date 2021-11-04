'Radu Stanca' National Theater in Sibiu to have four shows featured in National Theater..

The 'Radu Stanca' National Theater in Sibiu has four shows included in the 31st National Theater Festival taking place between November 6 and 14, 2021 in online format, the cultural institution announced in a release, Agerpres informs.

"'Autobahn', by Neil LaBute, directed by Andreea and Andrei Grosu, cinematography and editing Alexandru Condurache, set design by Vladimir Turturica, was selected in the Creation section and will be broadcast on November 9 at 21 hrs on www. fnt.ro. 'The Iran Conference' by Ivan Vyrypaev, director Bobi Pricop, set design Oana Micu, is featured in the same section and is scheduled for November 10 at 19, on www.fnt.ro. 'Tom and Jerry 2.0', an adaptation of Rick Cleveland's 'Jerry and Tom', directed by Florin Piersic jr., set design by Tudor Prodan, is part of the Recreation section and can be viewed on November 13 at 17 on www.fnt. 'Vazduh/High Skies', a show by Victor Olahut with texts by George Gordon Byron, John M. Hull and Liviu Oros, is included in the Festival's Performing Installations section and is scheduled for November 12, at 21, on www.fnt.ro," the release states.

The shows will be accessible to the public for 48 hours.

"I am glad that the 'Radu Stanca' National Theater in Sibiu will be present at the 31st edition of the National Theater Festival with four shows that were mounted for in-person performance, but also for online broadcasting. This 31st edition honors the memory of the great late artist Ion Caramitru, the founder of this Festival, of the National Union of Romanian Theatres - UNITER, and UNITER Galas and whose absence, but also presence are so strong. Here, in Sibiu, we dedicate these shows to him, and I as an actor take a bow to the professor I've had for 3 years at the National University of Theater and Cinematography, when I learned a lot from this gifted man. Also, we hope that the solidarity of Romanian creators will fully show in spreading beauty, marvel and joy to all those who have been through so many hardships during this period, to the families that lost beloved people in this fight against the disease and helplessness. A heartfelt wish of good health and strength to everyone, for them to be able to enjoy beauty," declared the general manager of the 'Radu Stanca' National Theater Sibiu, actor Constantin Chiriac.

The 31st edition of the National Theater Festival running online between November 6 -14 on www.fnt.ro includes shows from the country and abroad, visual installations, conferences, book presentations, special sections. The producers of the event are the UNITER Association and the Romanian Television Broadcaster, co-producer is the Bucharest City Hall through the Cultural Center of Bucharest. The Festival is a cultural project funded by the Ministry of Culture and having the Radio Romania Broadcasting Corporation as traditional partner.