Railway authority, Polish company to sign purchase agreement for 62 electric multiple units

Romania's Railway Reform Authority (ARF) and the Polish rolling stock manufacturer Pojazdy Szynowe Pesa Bydgoszcz Spolka Akcyjna (PESA) will sign today a contract for the purchase of 62 electric multiple units (EMUs).

Attending the signing ceremony at the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure (MTI) will be Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Polish ambassador in Bucharest Pawel Soloch.

"The evaluation boards sent the Polish supplier of rolling stock PESA an invitation to sign, on January 30, 2024, at 11:00hrs, a contract for the purchase of 62 electric multiple units intended for regional short-distance transport that is divided into three lots. The period of maintenance and repair services is 15 years, necessary for the operation of those trains. Thus, the purchase contracts provided for a revision clause under which maintenance can be extended for a further 15 years without having to hold a competitive bidding, just by concluding an additional act," according to ARF.

Funds for the project will be provided from the European Modernisation Fund (MF) 2021 - 2030, one of the key instruments contributing to the objectives of the European Green Deal by supporting a socially just transition towards a green economy.

The total value of the project at the time of the auction was between RON 3.23 billion lei and RON 4.15 billion, VAT excluded.

The duration of the contracts related to the lots will be 221 - 222 months, depending on the assigned lot.