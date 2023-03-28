Railway traffic between Romania, Ukraine, suspended for maintenance works

Railway traffic on the broad gauge railway between Romania and Ukraine through the Valea Viseului border crossing point has been temporarily suspended until mid-May by the Ukrainian administration, spokesperson for the Sighetu Maramtiei Local Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iulia Stan reported on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has announced the suspension of traffic through the Valea Viseului railway border crossing point from March 27 to May 10 due to maintenance works on the rail," said Stan.

Railway passenger traffic between Romania and Ukraine was recently opened after several years of interruption of train traffic between the two countries. Transport is provided by the Ukrainian national railway company and is carried out by broad gauge railway built in the 50s that can only be used by Ukraine, who owns the trains and locomotives suitable for such a gauge, told Agerpres.