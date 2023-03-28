 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Railway traffic between Romania, Ukraine, suspended for maintenance works

Hotnews
tren marfa

Railway traffic on the broad gauge railway between Romania and Ukraine through the Valea Viseului border crossing point has been temporarily suspended until mid-May by the Ukrainian administration, spokesperson for the Sighetu Maramtiei Local Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Iulia Stan reported on Tuesday.

"Ukraine has announced the suspension of traffic through the Valea Viseului railway border crossing point from March 27 to May 10 due to maintenance works on the rail," said Stan.

Railway passenger traffic between Romania and Ukraine was recently opened after several years of interruption of train traffic between the two countries. Transport is provided by the Ukrainian national railway company and is carried out by broad gauge railway built in the 50s that can only be used by Ukraine, who owns the trains and locomotives suitable for such a gauge, told Agerpres.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.