Rd 82 tonnes of waste, stopped at entry into the country in Petea, Bors II customs

Two road vehicles loaded with approximately 82 tonnes of waste were stopped at the entrance to the country, on Monday, at the northwestern Petea and Bors II customs, following checks by the border police, together with commissioners from the National Environmental Guard, a press release published on Monday by the Border Police, reads, told Agerpres.

A first shipment was detected at the Petea Border Crossing Point and contained aluminum waste, from a commercial company in Slovakia to a company in Satu Mare County.

"Since suspicions exist regarding the legality of this transfer of waste, authorized support was requested from the representatives of the Satu Mare Environmental Guard, who established that the transported goods - in total 66,200 kilograms - cannot enter the territory of Romania because there are no documents necessary for the import of waste .(...) Also, the driver violated the legislation regarding the maximum authorized transport mass for this type of truck, exceeding this limit by approximately 20 tonnes," the press release states.

A similar case was found at the Bors II Border Crossing Point, where, also on Monday, the border police, together with commissioners from the Bihor Environmental Guard, did not allow a road vehicle loaded with 15,748 kilograms of waste consisting of second-hand textiles, on the grounds that the driver of the means of transport did not have the complete documentation necessary for their import.

For both situations above-mentioned, the waste was returned to the sending companies.