RD Congo seeking resumption of cooperation with Romania, with focus on agriculture, healthcare, education, defense industry

The revitalization of trade exchanges between Romania and Congo was the main topic of the meeting of the president of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) Iuliu Stocklosa with the head of the diplomatic mission of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to Romania, Leopold Abibo Lomalisa, CCIB informs in a release on Tuesday.

Leopold Abibo Lomalisa emphasized the tradition of Romania - Congo economic relations, as well as the good reputation Romanian professionals enjoy in his home country, and expressed interest in the resumption of cooperation, particularly in the field of agriculture, health care, education and the defense industry.

The CCIB president expressed his full openness to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kinshasa Chamber of Commerce, to underpin a concrete program of actions intended to bring the two business communities closer. In this context, the chargé d'affaires of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Romania said that an intense exchange of business information will be necessary in the first stage, with an emphasis on the legal framework and on business and investment opportunities; in the second stage, the focus will be on the mutual organization of economic missions.

AGERPRES