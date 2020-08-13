Real estate investment advances 17pct In Romania in H1 2020

The volume of real estate investment in Romania totalled approximately 395 million euros in the first half of 2020, 17% more than in H1 2019, according to a press statement released by the real estate consulting company CBRE on Thursday.

Office buildings were the most sought after property by investors, representing 88% of the traded volume.

"Office buildings continue to attract the attention of investors, especially projects in Bucharest. Currently, there are multiple opportunities for sale on the office market, projects of over 350 million euros in all, of various sizes and located in multiple areas, from the centre-west to Victoriei Square, "Gijs Klomp, Head of Investment Properties at CBRE Romania, was quoted as saying in the statement.

In H1 2020, the average value of a real estate transaction was 30 million euros, slightly above the average of 26 million euros recorded in the same period the year before, according to CBRE Research.

Unlike the trend noticed in 2019, H1 2020 real estate projects in Bucharest dominated the investment activity, with just one transaction being concluded outside the city making up 3% of the traded volume.