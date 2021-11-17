Registrations for George Enescu 2022 music competition have April 15 as deadline

Young musicians can register to participate in the 2022 edition of the George Enescu International Competition on the www.festivalenescu.ro (registration) website, for one of the four sections - violin, cello, piano and composition, the deadline being April 15, 2022, the event organizers announce, agerpres reports.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, as a result of the successful experience of the hybrid edition of 2020-2021, the organizers changed the structure of the competition, with the 18th edition to have a single online stage, in May 2022, while the semifinals and finals were scheduled for September 3 - 18, 2022, and they will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum.

Those who want to participate need to fill in a form, and the judging for the first stage of the contest will take place online by analyzing the video recording sent by the contestants. This stage will take place between May 1 and 20, 2022.For the first time in the history of the event, the competitors registered for violin, cello and piano who will pass the online stage will reach the semifinals directly.All video recordings will be available for free on www.festivalenescu.ro and can be watched by music lovers.The juries of the Enescu 2022 Competition include well-known musicians, to which are added, for the first time, four specialists from the famous Juilliard University from the United States of America.Next year's edition will open at the Romanian Athenaeum on September 3 with a gala concert by the George Enescu Philharmonic, under the baton of maestro Peter Ruzicka, with an international premiere: An Ax For The Frozen Sea by Karlo Margetic, award-winning work in the composition section in the previous edition of the Enescu Contest. The programme also includes Ludwig van Beethoven's Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano performed by the winners of the previous editions.The programme of this edition includes 19 recitals and concerts, representing both competition stages and extraordinary recitals given by outstanding musicians, members of the juries. Also, the three winners of the previous edition will return to the Athenaeum stage as soloists.The finals of the competition will be conducted by three leading musicians of the international scene. Wilson Hermanto, principal guest conductor of the Orchestra Cameristi della Scala, returns to the Enescu Competition for the final of the violin section. Tito Munoz, musical director of the Phoenix Symphony and Case Scaglione, musical director of the National Orchestra d'Ile de France, will participate for the first time in the Enescu Competition for the finals of the cello and piano sections, respectively.The total value of the prizes is 120,000 euros, including the international promotion and artistic launch of the most talented competitors. Winning first place at the Enescu 2022 Contest is the ticket to the stage of the George Enescu International Festival 2023 edition - the most talented contestants will have the opportunity to perform in the next edition of the festival with some of the largest orchestras in the world.