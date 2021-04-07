RESTO restaurant & nightlife trade association suggests corona-proof seaside trial event with 1,000+ attendees

The Constanta-based Restaurant, Cafe, Bar, Club, Event Lounge and Beach Bar Employers' Association (RESTO) suggests the authorities to organize in July a seaside pilot event by the model of a dance party held recently in the Netherlands, with more than one thousand participants allowed with either a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccination certificate.

"The 2021 seaside season is approaching and we don't want yet another summer without events! The industry is looking for solutions, and the RESTO Constanta Employers' Association wants to organize an event in July with over 1,000 people attending, who must present a negative COVID test or a vaccination certificate," the organization wrote on Facebook, citing the example of a trial club night organized in Amsterdam this March with more than 1,300 attendees to test the risks to the population if the coronavirus restrictions were lifted, so that the authorities can take the best decision to reopen the country. Such an event could also take place at the Romanian seaside, agerpres.ro confirms.

RESTO Constanta announced having submitted the proposal to the Public Health Directorate, given that already traditional events such as the Untold or Neversea festivals have become uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RESTO Constanta honorary president Corina Martin mentioned that the participants in the event will be monitored, and if their medical results after 14 days are good, Romania's events industry could reopen with certain access requirements.

Martin also said that the Cluj-Napoca mayor had a similar idea, and that two goals will be achieved if it turns out that the participation in the experimental event does not endanger the people's health - the reopening of the events industry and encouraging the population to get the Covid vaccine.

"If our event has bad results, we will understand why we need to keep the events industry further closed. But if we have the surprise to see that we can hold an event that can be safely attended by people with a negative COVID test, a vaccination certificate, or following rapid tests, I think we will achieve two important goals. One is that we'll be able to reopen the events industry and the second - convincing more people to get vaccinated," said Corina Martin.