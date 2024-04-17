Revolut releases in Romania its first ever loan refinancing solution

Digital bank Revolut on Wednesday released a loan refinancing solution, for the first time globally, on the Romanian market.

The first Romanian clients have already been invited by the digital bank to apply for the unsecured personal loan with refinancing.

The lending products are offered by Revolut Bank, an entity licensed in Lithuania that carries out banking operations in the European Economic Area (EEA).

At the same time, to mark passing the RON 1.3 billion mark in approved loans, Revolut comes with a new offer, after releasing consumer credit for the Romanian market in August 2022.

With the new refinancing operation, Revolut customers will be able to manage their monthly budget more efficiently by consolidating existing loans into a single facility.

"Customers can choose to refinance one or more RON-denominated loans extended by other banks in Romania or by Revolut. Other personal loans, credit cards or overdraft facilities can be refinanced. In addition, customers have the option to request an additional amount of money. As in the case of the personal loan, the maximum value that a refinancing loan granted by Revolut can have is 200,000 lei," according to Cristian Voinea, senior Product Manager Loans at Revolut.

The application for refinancing is made directly from the application, on a simple flow, without red tape and headaches.

Information on the credit facilities eligible for refinancing is automatically extracted from official sources and presented to the client to select the loans to be refinanced, giving the opportunity to see, in real time, the potential impact of refinancing in the total monthly payment.

"Our goal is to become the global financial application that provides customers with everything they need to manage their personal budget in one place. In Romania, this ambition translates into the ecosystem of financial and lifestyle products and services, accessible at a few clicks away, with relevant benefits and transparent costs. The next step in our strategy is to become the main bank account of Romanian customers, and the release of the personal loan with refinancing brings us closer to this goal. We are happy to be the first market where we release this product and thus bring a different banking experience, which enjoys the appreciation of millions of local customers locally," according to Gabriela Simion, Revolut Bank Romania general manager.