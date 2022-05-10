Rising requests for temporary protection in Romania

Romania's General Immigration Inspectorate (IGI) have processed 4,345 asylum applications filed by Ukrainian citizens since the beginning of the conflict in the neighbouring country, and the applicants enjoy all the rights provided by the national law, Agerpres reports.

At this moment, the occupancy rate of IGI accommodation centres is 57.1%.So far, the 48 IGI local offices have issued about 18,788 residence permits nationwide for the beneficiaries of temporary protection, with 967 of them being granted in the last 24 hours.IGI is reporting a constant increase in the number of requests for temporary protection."Regarding traffic through the border crossing points, in the last 24 hours, 17,591 means of transport and 70,165 people entered Romania, including 5,530 Ukrainian citizens," according to IGI.