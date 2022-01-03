 
     
Road freight transport up 15.4pct in Jan-Sep 2021, rail transport up 18.1pct

The volume of goods transported by road increased by 15.4% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, while rail transport had an advance of 18.1%, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Out of the total of 223.062 million tonnes of goods transported by road, 81.9% were recorded in national transport, which marked an increase of 16.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. Freight transport increased by 11.3%, with an increase of 15.6% in national transport.

In rail transport, the volume of goods increased by 18.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, due to the positive developments of all components. 43.031 million tonnes of goods were transported, of which 81.9% in national transport. The tonne-kilometre value increased by 14.8%, with international transport seeing the most significant increase among all components, by 31.9%.

39.876 million tonnes of goods transported internationally were recorded in sea transport, an increase of 13.3% compared to the period January 1 - September 30, 2020.

The goods transported by inland waterways totaled 24.013 million tonnes, of which 49.4% were recorded in national transport. The volume of transported goods increased by 5.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, while the tonne-kilometre value increased by 1.5%.

Transport by main oil pipelines registered 4.913 million tonnes of transported goods, an increase of 3% compared to the first nine months of 2020, while the course of the goods totaled 858 million tonnes-km (plus 9.1%).

In air transport, the volume of transported goods saw a total of 29,000 tonnes, down by 2.8%.

