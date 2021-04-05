Road freight transport up by 3.9 pct in 2020

Road freight transport registered an increase of 3.9% last year in terms of the volume of goods transported, compared to 2019, out of a total of 266.523 million tons of goods transported 81.5% being registered in national transport according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The price of goods decreased by 9.9% compared to 2019, even if there was an increase of 3.6% in domestic transport, reports INS.

Last year, in domestic road transport, 64.2% of the volume of goods was transported over distances between 1-49 km, 19.8% over distances between 50-149 km and 13.2% over distances between 150-499 km.

Rail freight volumes decreased by 15.5% compared to the previous year, caused by the negative developments of all components. 49.671 million tons of goods were transported, of which 83.5% in domestic transport.

In maritime transport, 47.220 million tons were registered in international transport, down by 11.1%. Goods shipped via inland waterways totaled 30.518 million tons, of which 45.8% in domestic transport. The volume of transported goods decreased by 8.2% compared to the previous year, while the length of the route was by 2.3% shorter.

6.41 million tons of goods were transported through main oil pipelines, down 6.5% compared to 2019, while the length of the route decreased by 8.4%.

Air freight shipments registered a total of 40,000 tons, down by 14.6%.

In the international road freight, 92.9% of all unloaded goods came from EU Member States and 91.8% of all loaded goods were destined for EU Member States. The largest quantities of goods came from Germany (21.8%), Hungary (15.7%) and Italy (10.2%), and in terms of shipments, 20.1% of the volume of goods had Germany as destination, 14.8% Italy and 11.9% Hungary.