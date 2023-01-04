Road traffic at Vama Nadlac II border control point increases seven times on the way out

Over 40,000 people left Romania, in the last 24 hours, only through the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point (PTF), where the traffic increased seven times compared to a normal day and the waiting time for document verification is at least one hour, in the context in which eight lanes are open for cars, told Agerpres.

The spokesman of the Arad Border Police, Andrei Dinca, told AGERPRES on Wednesday that the Romanians who work abroad and came to the country for the holidays are returning to their workplaces in different European countries these days.

"While on a normal day, on average, 5,500 people leave the country through Nadlac II, over 40,000 have left through our control point in the last 24 hours. Measures were taken to streamline traffic, and the personnel planned for control were supplemented, with the number of exit roads for cars reaching the maximum allowed by the point's infrastructure. We mention that in the coming days we expect this heavy traffic to continue on the way out of the country," Andrei Dinca stated.

He recommends that drivers who are going to Western Europe consult the "Trafic online" (Online Traffic) application on the website of the Romanian Border Police, where the waiting times at the border crossing points with Hungary are specified.

At noon on Wednesday, at Nadlac II, the waiting time was at least 60 minutes, in the context in which eight lanes are open for cars, compared to two or three on days with normal traffic. In exchange, the Nadlac I, Turnu and Varsand, the waiting time is only 10 - 20 minutes.