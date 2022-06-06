Robert Tamirjan, gold medal in Para category, Transylvania Triathlon Festival 2022

The first of the four major competitions, set to take place this week, in central Targu Mures, at the Transylvania Triathlon Festival 2022, Cross Duathlon World Championships, named on Monday its winners, Romania obtaining a gold medal in the Para category, through Robert Tamirjan, Agerpres reports.

In the competition dedicated to professional athletes, the podiums were as follows:Men's Elite: 1. Thibault De Smet (Belgium), 2. Sébastien Carabin (Belgium), 3. Alessandro Serravalle (Italy)U23 Men: 1. Thibault De Smet (Belgium), 2. Nicolas De Smet (Belgium), 3. Paris Fellmann (Luxembourg)Women's Elite: 1. Eleonora Peroncini (Italy), 2. Carina Wasle (Austria), 3. Noor Dekker (Netherlands)U23 Women: 1. Stepanka Bisova (Czech Republic), 2. Willemijn Fuite (Netherlands)Juniors: 1. Riccardo Giuliano (Italy), 2. Manuel Cossu (Italy), 3. Matteo De Smet (Belgium)Juniors: 1. Katja Krenn (Austria), 2. Kyra Brouwer (Netherlands), 3. Luisa Miranda (Portugal)Para: 1. Robert Tamirjan (Romania), 2. Martin Falch (Austria), 3. Czene Gábor (Hungary)According to a press release of the organizers, the first of the two races open to the general public, Dracula Night Swim, will take place on Tuesday evening (June 7), at the "Muresul" recreational and sports complex in Targu Mures, with the Cross Triathlon World Championships to kick off on Wednesday, June 8.As many as 1,500 athletes from 38 countries on all continents are enrolled in the four World Championships included in the Transylvania Triathlon Festival 2022 - cross duathlon, cross triathlon, standard duathlon and sprint duathlon, the most important sporting event ever hosted by Targu Mures.The Transylvania Triathlon Festival 2022 is organized by the Romanian Triathlon Federation, the Master Ski & Bike Sports Association and SportLife Romania, under the auspices of the International Triathlon Federation and with the support of the Ministry of Sports, Mures County Council and Targu Mures Municipality.