Roberta Metsola says Schengen Area incomplete until Romania also joins

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola declared on Wednesday that the Schengen Area will not be complete until it includes Romania too.

Present in Bucharest, where she participates in the EPP Congress, Metsola emphasized that she will support Romania's Schengen entry, including in talks with authorities from other countries.

The Schengen Space will not be complete until Romania also joins it. In December 2022 I was in Bucharest, a few days before the decision was made not to accept Romania and Bulgaria, and I remember that we met and I told you that during my term in office as President of the European Parliament we will see Romania in the Schengen. Today, I am 100 percent committed to this aim. A very important decision will be made at the end of this Monday, March 31, Metsola said during a dialogue with Romanian youth held at the National Opera House, told Agerpres.

She mentioned that Romania has the backing of "numerous friends", who will help its Schengen bid.

Every time I have to show my passport, and every time you leave the country you have to show your passport too. In all these years since Romania joined the EU as a member in 2007, there has been an incredible effort to transform the country, so one more thing must be done. In 2011, many years ago, this was stated in Parliament, I said this before and I will continue to say it: we will put in effort. I will make efforts myself, I will discuss not only with my Romanian counterparts - because I am meeting with all the authorities - I will also speak with authorities from other countries. You have my word that I will support Romania's integration into the Schengen Area, assured the EP President.