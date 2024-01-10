Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey to sign memorandum establishing mine countermeasure group

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and his Bulgarian and Turkish counterparts on Thursday in Istanbul will sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of a Black Sea mine countermeasure group - MCM Black Sea.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry, MCM Black Sea is an initiative of the three NATO allies on the shores of the Black Sea aimed at facilitating safety of navigation by combating the threats posed by sea mines, agerpres reports.

The operational structure of MCM Black Sea, with a rotating command every six months and two planned activations in each rotation, will secure continuous vigilance and readiness, also contributing to strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence posture on its Eastern flank.

NATO littoral partners as well as NATO Standing Naval Groups and non-littoral allies, will be able to participate in MCM Black Sea activities in order to develop co-operation in support of Black Sea security and to improve interoperability.