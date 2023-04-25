Romania can contribute to development of risk analyses in order to reduce PFAS substances in food products (AgriMin)

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea: Romania can contribute to development of risk analyses in order to reduce PFAS substances in food products.

Romania is aware that PFAS are a serious threat and can commit to a contribution for the development of risk analyses and the reduction of these substances, on Tuesday said, in Luxembourg, the minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, in an intervention regarding the establishment of some new and lower maximum levels for Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS) in food, told Agerpres.

In this context, the minister of Agriculture emphasized that Romania considers it necessary to re-adapt the national laboratories for the development of sensitive analytical methods in order to determine the concentrations of PFAS.

"Knowing that this is a long-term process, we appeal to the member states that have such facilities to continue the analyses, and that the results be made available to everyone," Petre Daea added.

In the context, he explained that it is impossible to conceive of obtaining a high production without taking into account the attack on crop plants by some diseases and pests and pleaded for the importance of intensifying investments in research for the correct sizing of the market of invertebrate biocontrol agents.

"The use of these agents could be the way to reduce agricultural inputs, in the case of chemical pesticides, but we must know what we have to do in concrete situations, taking into account the trust in the use of such control agents, the understanding of the possible effects on long-term and last but not least, a cost-benefit analysis of this type of product. Given the size of the market for these biocontrol agents, for the correct sizing of the invertebrate agents market, investments in research must be intensified," the Agriculture minister added.

Petre Daea participates on Tuesday in the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Luxembourg, where topics of maximum interest for Romanian agricultural producers are discussed, according to a press release from the ministry.