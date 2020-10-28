Romania - cheapest fuel market in EU, after Bulgaria

Romania has the second lowest price for petrol and diesel fuel in the European Union, after Bulgaria, according to the latest data from Oil Bulletin, a publication of the European Commission, analyzed by AGERPRES.

Thus, starting with October 19, petrol costs in Romania 0.934 euros per liter on average, while the European average is 1.265 euros per liter.

Bulgaria has the lowest price for petrol, respectively 0.897 euros per liter, while the most expensive petrol is found in Denmark - 1.458 euros, Italy - 1.389 euros and Sweden - 1.362 euros per liter.

The situation is similar for diesel fuel. In Romania, diesel fuel costs 0.906 euros per liter, compared to the European average, which is 1.105 euros per liter.

Bulgarians also pay the least for a liter of diesel fuel, respectively 0.866 euros, while the most expensive diesel fuel is in Sweden - 1.341 euros per liter, Belgium - 1.269 euros and Italy - 1.260 euros per liter.

The analyzed prices are those from petrol stations, i.e. they have all taxes included.

According to the Oil Bulletin, the institution that provides this data to Brussels from Romania is the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu.

In Romania, the largest petrol station chains are OMV Petrom, Rompetrol, Lukoil, Mol, Socar and Gazprom.

The prices presented are the weighted average calculated weekly based on the market share of each data provider for each type of fuel.