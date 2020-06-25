Romania Durabila [Sustainable Romania] and EM360 on Thursday organise a webinar with the theme "The Black Sea in the new economy," to focus mainly on the exploitation of natural gas.

A high level of capitalization on Romania's natural resources would be a real chance to relaunch and develop the national economy in the long run, say the organisers.The adoption of a stable and predictable legislative framework favourable to investments in the Black Sea is more than needed at this point, and the European context created by Green Deal supports the opportunity of exploiting offshore resources.Investments in the production of natural gas will have a strong impact on the energy sector and on the overall national economy, through the new jobs to be created, the contributions to the state budget and the creation of new business opportunities for industries and complimentary services.The webinar will approach the following topics: the natural gas and oil market, the predictability of the legislative framework, the strategic regulation to favour investment projects, the fiscal burden versus facilities for the development of the investment projects, competition market for natural gas, liberalization of the natural gas market.The New Economy is an initiative of Romania Durabila and EM360, which supports a permanent dialogue between the Executive and the business environment and highlighted the importance of the implementation by the Government of the suggestions that resulted after a transparent consultation process with specialists from the private environment.Among the ones to speak at the webinar were Sebastian Burduja, secretary of state with the Ministry of Finance, Laszlo Borbely, state adviser to the PM, Tanase Stamule - economic adviser to the PM, Cristian Badescu - the representative of the MAE for energy security, Vasile Ciolpan - manager at Romgaz, Septimiu Stoica - President of BRM.