Romania, in top 10 countries whose populations are aging from year to year

Romania is in the top 10 countries whose populations are aging year by year, and three out of 10 elderly people in our country have no one to rely on in situations of need, informed, on Wednesday, the chairwoman of the Romanian Institute for Active Aging Association, Alexandra Dobre.

Dobre mentioned, in the opening of the National Congress of Active Aging, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, that the elderly are often considered a burden. The concept of active aging, launched by the World Health Organization in 2012, aims to change this idea, she explained. According to her, sociological studies addressed to elderly people in Romania show that 55% of them say that they feel lonely, over 30% do not interact with more than three or four people in a month, and three out of 10 elderly people have no one to rely on in emergency situations.

"So, our grandparents and parents often, more than 30% of them, have no one to socialize with, they talk to a maximum of three to four people in a whole month. It's dramatic. Not to mention that some of them declare that they have a bad state of health, both physical and mental," added the chairman of the Romanian Institute for Active Aging Association.

The Romanian Institute for Active Aging Association proposes the establishment of a national agency for the elderly, an independent public institution, which will be the only one dealing with this issue.

The Romanian Institute for Active Aging is a non-governmental organization established in 2020.

