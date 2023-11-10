Romania is an exceptional partner, deserves our help, when needed, says German ambassador Gebauer

Romania is an "exceptional partner" in NATO and deserves Germany's support "when needed", declared, on Friday, the ambassador of this country, Peer Gebauer, at the Aspen - GMF Bucharest Forum.

Gebauer stated that the deployment of the aircraft is "a sign of Germany's solidarity" with the countries on the Eastern Flank of NATO, which are directly affected and "especially with Romania, on which we can always rely".

Peer Gebauer emphasized, in his intervention, that Germany has demonstrated through facts that it deserves trust and recalled that in recent years "a number of EU partners and/or allies have a tendency to block things", using the right of veto "out of self-interest bilateral or national".

He praised Romania, because "it is a shining example, from Germany's perspective, of a constructive approach".

"Romania does not block anything, does not boycott anything, never uses the veto, but always focuses on finding a compromise and I think - I have said it before, but I repeat - we need more Romanians in the European Union," added Peer Gebauer.

AGERPRES