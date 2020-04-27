Romania joins World Business Angels, largest forum of investment markets

Romania will find itself in pole position when the engines of the world economy will be restarted after the crisis generated by Covid-19, as increasingly more foreign investors are willing to bet on Romanian business ideas, says Bianca Tudor, founder of Elite Business Women.

Romania has joined the world's largest investment markets forum - World Business Angels - and will be represented at international investor meetings by Bianca Tudor, founder of Elite Business Women (EBW), according to an EBW press statement."Romania's inclusion in the World Business Angels offers a wide range of opportunities for Romania's start-ups: growth, business development and opening new horizons for economic development. This partnership materialised at a critical time for the planet's economy, and when the engines of the world economy will be restarted after the crisis generated by Covid-19, our country will find itself in pole position, because I had noticed even before the crisis at the various international business conferences I attended that increasingly more foreign investors were willing to bet on Romanian business ideas,", says Tudor.The Romanian entrepreneur was appointed Senator for Romania to the World Business Angels Forum.With this new appointment, Romania will be able to connect more with the global investor market, which will open up extraordinary opportunities for business people in Romania. Thus, Romania's local business angel investors, incubators, accelerators, private equity funds, co-investment funds, technology parks, corporate projects and ambitious entrepreneurs will have more opportunities to connect with global leaders in the same field.The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is committed to working globally to strengthen the global economy by developing innovative financial instruments for startups, scale-ups, innovators, entrepreneurs and SMEs, and for promoting gender equality and women's participation in all sectors of the global economy. The WBAF fulfills its mission through various channels. These include: 138 commissioners, senators and international partners from 79 countries; 7 national offices on 5 continents; WBAF Business School and more than 50 faculty members from 32 countries and 5 international working committees. The WBAF also has an Angel Investment Fund, having concluded partnerships with 12 global institutions and economic co-operation agreements with 5 governments.The WBAF World Congress, held in February each year, hosts at least 5 summits and numerous other events, including the Global Fundraising Stage and the World Excellence Awards ceremony. The WBAF also boasts a number of publications, including the WBAF Business School Journal, World Class Startup Magazine and Angel Investor Review Online.The Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) is an inclusive platform for all G20 countries, interested non-G20 countries and relevant stakeholders to carry forward work on financial inclusion, including the implementation of the Financial Inclusion Action Plan, endorsed at the G20 Summit in Seoul. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is the Honorary Patron of the GPFI.