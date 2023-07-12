Romania, Morocco sign legislative co-operation protocol

On Wednesday, the Romanian and Moroccan justice ministries signed a protocol establishing a bilateral legal framework for collaboration regarding exchanges of information and legislation on legal issues of common interest, exchanges of experience and best practices between experts of the two entities, holding seminars, conferences and workshops, establishing partnerships.

The document was signed at a meeting of Romanian Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu and her Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Ouahbi.

"The Romanian minister of justice congratulated her Moroccan counterpart on initiating the process of reform and modernisation of the legislation of the Kingdom of Morocco that emphasises the promotion of women's rights. The Romanian official highlighted the efforts of the Romanian authorities to combat domestic violence by implementing a system for monitoring aggressors using electronic bracelets. The Moroccan side asked Romania for its expertise in this area, noting that the Kingdom of Morocco is going to implement a similar monitoring system next year," reads a press statement released by the Romanian Ministry of Justice.

Also discussed during the meeting were reforms recently implemented by the Romanian Ministry of Justice in the matter of digital transformation, as well as measures to improve detention conditions, with Gorghiu mentioning that in the coming years two new penitentiaries will be built that will provide 2,000 additional places of detention. AGERPRES