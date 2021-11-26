Romania moves to COVID-19 yellow zone

Romania's National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved on Friday an update to the list of countries/ territories at a high COVID-19 epidemiological risk, moving Monaco to the red zone.

Also getting into the yellow zone:

- from the red zone, following a decrease in the 14-day cumulative reporting rate: Romania and Guam;

- from the green zone, following an increase in the 14-day cumulative reporting rate: Italy, Aruba, Malta and the United States Virgin Islands;

Botswana, Brunei Darussalam and the Falkland Islands also entered the green zone, Agerpres informs.