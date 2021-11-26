 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania moves to COVID-19 yellow zone

covid romania tulpina

Romania's National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved on Friday an update to the list of countries/ territories at a high COVID-19 epidemiological risk, moving Monaco to the red zone.

Also getting into the yellow zone:

- from the red zone, following a decrease in the 14-day cumulative reporting rate: Romania and Guam;

- from the green zone, following an increase in the 14-day cumulative reporting rate: Italy, Aruba, Malta and the United States Virgin Islands;

Botswana, Brunei Darussalam and the Falkland Islands also entered the green zone, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.